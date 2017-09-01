Moustakas, Moss homer; Royals hold off Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mike Moustakas homered for the first time since mid-August, Brandon Moss also went deep and Kansas City held off Minnesota 7-6 on Friday night.

Melky Cabrera tied a season-high with four hits for the Royals, who won for just the second time in eight games.

Jorge Polanco homered for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in five games.

Kelvin Herrera allowed a two-run single to Joe Mauer in the ninth, but Scott Alexander struck out Eddie Rosario with the bases loaded for his second save in four tries.

The Twins remain one game behind New York – which lost 4-1 to Boston – for the top AL wild card spot. Minnesota entered the night leading Los Angeles, which played at Texas, by 1 1/2 games for the second spot. Kansas City is now 3 1/2 games behind.

Royals’ starter Jason Hammel (7-10) allowed Polanco’s two-run home run in the first and a run in the third, before retiring 12 straight. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 6 1-3 innings.

