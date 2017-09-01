Man changing tire struck and killed in Greenwood County

SEVERY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man changing a tire was struck and killed one mile west of Severy Friday morning. It happened just after midnight on Highway 400 in the eastbound lanes.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man,identified as Mark A. Makovec, was outside of his Chevy truck changing a tire when he was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The patrol is still investigating.

