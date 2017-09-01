KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

KSNW Published: Updated:
KBI (KSN photo)

OBERLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Kansas. The shooting happened Thursday night around 9 p.m. in rural Decatur County. It is just northeast of Colby.

The sheriff’s department said two deputies responded to a domestic disturbance. During the response, a man allegedly pointed a gun at the sheriff’s deputy, and that’s when another deputy fired a shot at the man.

The man was taken to Decatur County Hospital. KSN has not confirmed his condition.

KSN will continue to follow the shooting and bring you the latest as we get more information.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s