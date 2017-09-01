KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

OBERLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The KBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Kansas. The shooting happened Thursday night around 9 p.m. in rural Decatur County. It is just northeast of Colby.

The sheriff’s department said two deputies responded to a domestic disturbance. During the response, a man allegedly pointed a gun at the sheriff’s deputy, and that’s when another deputy fired a shot at the man.

The man was taken to Decatur County Hospital. KSN has not confirmed his condition.

KSN will continue to follow the shooting and bring you the latest as we get more information.

