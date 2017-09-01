Kansas officials issue joint statement on gasoline price increases after Hurricane Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer and Attorney General Derek Schmidt today issued the following statement regarding increases in the price of gasoline since Hurricane Harvey:

We want to alert Kansans that the Kansas statute prohibiting profiteering from a disaster is in effect as a result of the presidential disaster declaration in the hurricane-stricken region along the Gulf Coast. We are closely monitoring the situation. While price increases caused by the disruption in supply are to be expected, it is illegal in Kansas to ‘profiteer from a disaster’ by unjustifiably raising the price of motor fuel. Under Kansas law, a price increase that exceeds 25 percent compared with the price the day before the disaster is suspect and subject to scrutiny, and a seller that has increased prices by that amount or more may be required to provide documentation that the increase is due to the seller’s increased cost of obtaining the fuel. We encourage caution and restraint so the nation’s focus can remain on assisting those affected along the Gulf Coast.”

Persons who are aware of motor fuel cost increases that are unjustifiable may file a complaint with the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at www.InYourCornerKansas.org

