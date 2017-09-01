Kansas man sentenced in case that divided his hometown

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – A 22-year-old northeast Kansas man whose case divided his hometown has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for raping two women.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Jacob Ewing of Holton was also sentenced Friday to pay more than $100,000 in restitution, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Ewing was convicted in June of raping and sodomizing one woman in 2016 and raping another in 2014. He was also convicted of battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and charges related to furnishing alcohol to minors.

Ewing earlier was acquitted of sexual assaulting a 13-year-old girl. He’s awaiting trial on charges that include attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

The allegations divided Holton, where he was an athlete from a well-known family.

