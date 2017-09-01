Kansas Department of Agriculture issues order to assist in fuel supply

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – An order was signed in Kansas Friday, days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, to assist in fuel supply.

An extreme fuel supply circumstance has been identified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The shortage could prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of gasoline to consumers in several states, including Kansas.

Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey signed the order to assist in alleviating the anticipated shortage in fuel supplies throughout the region. The order will relax the enforcement of fuel standards related to the sale and distribution of gasoline during the transition period between summer and winter fuel this month.

Gasoline meeting the EPA fuel standards of the order are permitted for immediate distribution in Kansas through September 30.

The full order can be accessed here.

