Friday Football Fever: Week 1 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Garden Plain vs. Hesston. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.

You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.

This week’s video highlights include:

Garden Plain vs. Hesston

Maize vs. Newton

Andale vs. Andover Central

Maize South vs. Circle

McPherson vs. Buhler

Derby vs. Goddard-Eisenhower

Dodge City vs. Wichita West

El Dorado vs. Mulvane

Wichita North vs. Wichita South

Garden City vw. Wichita East