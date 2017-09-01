Former city attorney disbarred in Kansas

By Published:
Child Porn (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A former city attorney has surrendered his license to practice law in Kansas and has been disbarred after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that 55-year-old Bill Raymond sent a letter to the Clerk of the Appellate Courts on Aug. 21 surrendering his license. He was the city attorney for Manhattan, Kansas, from 2012 to 2015.

Raymond pleaded guilty in federal court Aug. 17 to three counts of transporting and one count of possessing child pornography. He confessed to emailing child pornography to himself using a cell phone and a computer. He also admitted to possessing child pornography.

Raymond was in Riley and Butler counties when he committed the crimes.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s