Former city attorney disbarred in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A former city attorney has surrendered his license to practice law in Kansas and has been disbarred after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that 55-year-old Bill Raymond sent a letter to the Clerk of the Appellate Courts on Aug. 21 surrendering his license. He was the city attorney for Manhattan, Kansas, from 2012 to 2015.

Raymond pleaded guilty in federal court Aug. 17 to three counts of transporting and one count of possessing child pornography. He confessed to emailing child pornography to himself using a cell phone and a computer. He also admitted to possessing child pornography.

Raymond was in Riley and Butler counties when he committed the crimes.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

