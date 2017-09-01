Father of murder victim: “The system failed us.”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been several weeks of heartache for the family of Alyssa Runyon and Zaylynn Paz since the two were brutally murdered in their Newton home.

Alyssa, 24, and daughter Zaylnn, 4, were found murdered in early August and Alyssa’s boyfriend Keith Hawkins, 19, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and is being held in Harvey County jail. Alyssa was strangled and Zaylynn had been stabbed to death.

Hawkins had a checkered past, beginning with a conviction for aggravated indecent liberties with a child when he was 12. The incident occurred when he was 12 and the child was 5. So began a long streak of trouble for Hawkins including 24 probation violations, according to court documents and reported to our news partners at The Wichita Eagle.

Because Hawkins’ many run-ins with the law happened before he turned 18, his records were sealed and he appeared on a sex offender registry visible only to law enforcement.

“So what I’m trying to do is I’m trying to figure out a way that we can get this changed so that way it is public knowledge. She should have known, there should have been a red flag some place that they were looking for this guy, that he didn’t check in,” Alyssa’s father, Edward Runyon said on Wednesday.

Edward said Alyssa was very kind-hearted. She met Hawkins through a friend and he needed a place to stay. Edward said, Alyssa had been in that position before and likely obliged out of the kindness of her heart. She had no idea of Hawkins’ past.

“If there would have been any kind of red flag, any indication that he had indecent liberties with a child, she would have never pursued or even allowed him to come in,” Edward said.

Hawkins was released one year early from serving his two-year sentence at a juvenile correctional facility. If he served his full sentence with probation, he would have been released August 1 of this year, about a week before the killings took place. KSN reached out to Joan Lindfors, an attorney out of Marquette who requested Hawkins’ early release but KSN has yet to hear back.

Edward has reached out to area lawmakers on how to change legislation so that the public can be more aware of the status of offenders, even if their convictions happen while they are a juvenile. One Wichita area lawmaker has responded to his calls, but many of his calls have fallen short.

“The only thing the district attorney can say is I’m sorry. It’s a little too late for the sorries. I’m trying to help the public be aware with the powers that be to try to make sure that these people such as Keith Hawkins don’t get to walk around among us,” Edward said.

Runyon has set up a GoFundMe for attorney fees.

