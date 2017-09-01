Chief Gordon Ramsay visits officer Brian Arterburn in Denver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay visited officer Brian Arterburn at a Denver hospital on Thursday.

On Facebook, Ramsay posted a photo with Arterburn. In the post Ramsay said, “Had a nice visit with Officer Brian Arterburn today in Denver. He is a class act and I could not be more proud of him.”

Arterburn was critically injured after an SUV ran over him back in February. He has been recovering at a Denver hospital.

Read more on officer Brian Arterburn’s recovery here.

