Boot Hill can-cans into its 70th year

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The infamous Wild West is immortalized at Dodge City’s Boot Hill Museum, and this weekend, the museum is celebrating it’s 70th anniversary.

“Boot Hill Museum is really the centerpiece of tourism in southwest Kansas,” said Lara Brehm, the museum’s executive director, “and certainly really important to Dodge City.”

They’ll have everything from gun shows to more educational activities.

“We have several guided tours that are free and open to the public,” said Brehm. “We want people to come in and see what we’ve done at the museum and some of the changes. We even have an exhibit of old show costumes that we just put up.”

The anniversary weekend includes performances of the Long Branch Variety Show. It’s family friendly and showcases Old West styles of entertainment.

“Can-Can dancers, and bartenders with really bad jokes, and Miss Kitty singing her heart out,” said Christina Haselhorst, who stars in the show.

The variety show is celebrating its 60th anniversary this weekend and tells the story of the fictional Miss Kitty.

“She is based on a character that did live here in Dodge City by the name of Dora Hand,” said Haselhorst, “who was a singer, philanthropist, entrepreneur.”

Visitors this weekend can also see a preview of museum renovations that begin next year.

“It’s not just about where we’ve been for 70 years but what we’re looking forward for the next 70 years,” said Brehm.

If you would like to join in the fun, check out the weekend calendar of events here.

