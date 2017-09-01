Biker’s family asking for tips on oil spill

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy Lacey Lewis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of a 45-year-old motorcyclist is asking for information about the details surrounding his August 5 death.

Wayne Kemp was driving his 2016 Victory motorcycle to work on the morning of August 5 when he encountered an oil spill on a northbound ramp where Hydraulic intersects with I-135. A crash log from Kansas Highway Patrol states that the oil spill caused him to lose control of his bike, killing Kemp and injuring his girlfriend who was riding passenger.

“Wayne was an awesome dad and a very loving son. He was a loving brother and a son that anyone would be proud of. He had found the love of his life,
was friend to many,” Wayne’s mother, Jean Kemp said.

Kemp’s family is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about who or what spilled the oil on the ramp.

“We want to know what happened. He was a very skilled rider on a familiar route he rode daily and we knew it wasn’t his fault,” Wayne’s father Lowell Kemp said.

Lowell says he has learned the oil spill was unavoidable. Kemp and girlfriend, Lacey Lewis were on their way to work at the Biker’s Edge, which is owned and managed by the Kemp family. Lewis was on the bike as well but is expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to learning more about the circumstances surrounding their son’s death, the Kemps want to ensure future motorcyclists don’t encounter the same hazard. If you have any information about the oil spill near Hydraulic and I-135 on August 5, please call 316-393-6677 or 316-393-8862, or email lowell@bikersedge.net.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s