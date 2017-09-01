Biker’s family asking for tips on oil spill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of a 45-year-old motorcyclist is asking for information about the details surrounding his August 5 death.

Wayne Kemp was driving his 2016 Victory motorcycle to work on the morning of August 5 when he encountered an oil spill on a northbound ramp where Hydraulic intersects with I-135. A crash log from Kansas Highway Patrol states that the oil spill caused him to lose control of his bike, killing Kemp and injuring his girlfriend who was riding passenger.

“Wayne was an awesome dad and a very loving son. He was a loving brother and a son that anyone would be proud of. He had found the love of his life,

was friend to many,” Wayne’s mother, Jean Kemp said.

Kemp’s family is asking for the public’s help in gathering information about who or what spilled the oil on the ramp.

“We want to know what happened. He was a very skilled rider on a familiar route he rode daily and we knew it wasn’t his fault,” Wayne’s father Lowell Kemp said.

Lowell says he has learned the oil spill was unavoidable. Kemp and girlfriend, Lacey Lewis were on their way to work at the Biker’s Edge, which is owned and managed by the Kemp family. Lewis was on the bike as well but is expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to learning more about the circumstances surrounding their son’s death, the Kemps want to ensure future motorcyclists don’t encounter the same hazard. If you have any information about the oil spill near Hydraulic and I-135 on August 5, please call 316-393-6677 or 316-393-8862, or email lowell@bikersedge.net.