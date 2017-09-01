Andover crews battle fire at Butler Co. Community College building

By Published:
Andover crews battle a fire at the Butler County Community College 5000 building. (Courtesy: Andover Fire Department)

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover crews battled a fire at the Butler County Community College 5000 building on Friday morning. It happened at 715 East 13th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke emitting from the building. The sprinkler system activated, and the fire was knocked down quickly.

Damage was contained to the break room where the fire started. Firefighters believe an appliance overheated and caught the cabinets on fire.

Firefighters are currently working with staff to clean up damage and get students back to class.

