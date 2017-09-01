Added security, changes in re-entry procedures for K-State fans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University fans will notice a few major changes when they arrive at Bill Snyder Family Stadium for Saturday’s gameday.

This year, they’ve added metal detector screening to comply with Kansas law in order to prohibit the concealed carry of weapons.

The change will be in effect both at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and at Bramlage Coliseum.

“We’re asking fans to think 15 or 20 minutes earlier, moving to the gates, because it will take a little bit more time to not only do our bag checks, which we’ve done for years, but also, now to get them through a metal detector and then to have their tickets scanned at the gate,” said Casey Scott, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Operations and Event Management at K-State.

Before walking through the detectors, fans will be asked to remove binoculars, cameras, cell phones and other electronics. Fans will not need to remove belts, coins, jackets, keys, wallets, watches or jewelry.

Firearms, knives larger than the size of a pocket knife, and other weapons are prohibited inside the stadium.

“Given the world events and thing that can happen, we’re taking proactive measures to try to be as safe as we can and make our event as enjoyable as possible for our fans,” said Scott.

Another important change to be aware of is that fans will no longer be able to re-enter after the third quarter.

Scott said this will allow staff and security to prepare for the mass exodus after the game.

The University of Kansas and Wichita State University are also adding metal detector screening this year.

K-State’s clear bag policy was added last year and will remain in effect again this year. For a reminder on that policy, you can click this link.

