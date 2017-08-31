WSU and WATC partnership continues to grow with Old Town site opening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The partnership between the Wichita Area Technical College and Wichita State University continues to grow. They are now teaching health care classes alongside each other at a new location.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday afternoon to officially open the site on N Mead in Old Town. It’s in the former Airbus engineering building.

Wichita State University President John Bardo said having classes with the Wichita Area Technical College will help them both.

“Our faculty and our students get to talk with each other, get to see each other, and out of that synergy, you develop all kinds of new ideas,” said Bardo. “So it’s not just that we’re going to offer great programs that we’re offering today. But this is really the basis for expansion and for growth of programming.”

The new facility includes a state-of-the-art simulation hospital, labor and delivery area and a surgical lab.

