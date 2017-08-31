WPD teams up with Alzheimer’s Association to provide peace of mind

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide some peace of mind for patient’s families.

Blueford T. Justice, or Blue for short, is the first member of the new bloodhound program that the WPD is trying to implement.

Bloodhounds are scent dogs, meaning they track people based on their smell. The police department is handing out free scent kits to families in case their loved ones wander.

“We have individuals come in, we go to individuals free of charge,” explained WPD officer Joe Camp. “They take a sterile gauze. They wipe it on their neck and their arms and they put it in a special container we have. It gets sealed up with their name on it.”

The kits will also work for children. If you are interested in getting a scent kit, just contact the Wichita Police Department.

