WPD teams up with Alzheimer’s Association to provide peace of mind

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Association to provide some peace of mind for patient’s families.

Blueford T. Justice, or Blue for short, is the first member of the new bloodhound program that the WPD is trying to implement.

Bloodhounds are scent dogs, meaning they track people based on their smell. The police department is handing out free scent kits to families in case their loved ones wander.

“We have individuals come in, we go to individuals free of charge,” explained WPD officer Joe Camp. “They take a sterile gauze. They wipe it on their neck and their arms and they put it in a special container we have. It gets sealed up with their name on it.”

The kits will also work for children. If you are interested in getting a scent kit, just contact the Wichita Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s