Wanted: Joshua Paul Fontenot

Joshua P Fontenot is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC. This person was last known to be living in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Joshua Paul Fontenot

Born: 1986

Ht/Wt: 5′ 10″ – 150 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Brown hair / Brown eyes

