Sedgwick Co. area preps for potential patients from hospitals affected by Harvey

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, Interstate 69 is covered by floodwaters from Harvey, in Humble, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County could receive patients from hospitals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a press release, the Robert J. Dole Veterans Administration hospital was notified Thursday of the potential increase of patients. A Sedgwick County spokeswoman said community agencies are currently assessing capability and resources to support the influx.

Should the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) be activated, patients will be transported to McConnell Air Force Base and triaged by the VA.

Sedgwick County EMS and other area EMS agencies will transport patients for care to area hospitals affiliated with NDMS.  Hospitals will receive patients based on their availability to best manage resources.

