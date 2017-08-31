Public health warnings issued for 11 lakes due to blue-green algae

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued a public health warning for 11 lakes and a watch for three lakes due to harmful algal blooms.

Zone A of Perry Lake is under a warning for blue-green algae. Zones B, C and D are under a watch. Please see the attached news release for a map of the lake’s zones.

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, activities such as boating and fishing may be safe. However, direct contact with water (i.e., wading, skiing and swimming) is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:

Warning: Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County

Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County Warning: Central Park Lake, Shawnee County

Central Park Lake, Shawnee County Warning: Hiawatha City Lake, Brown County

Hiawatha City Lake, Brown County Warning: Marion County Lake, Marion County

Marion County Lake, Marion County Warning: Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County Warning: Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County

Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County Warning: Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

Overbrook City Lake, Osage County Warning: Perry Lake (Zone A), Jefferson County

Perry Lake (Zone A), Jefferson County Warning: Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County

Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County Warning: South Lake, Johnson County

South Lake, Johnson County Warning: Webster Lake, Johnson County

Webster Lake, Johnson County Watch: Milford Reservoir (all zones), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

Milford Reservoir (all zones), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties Watch: Perry Lake (Zones B, C and D), Jefferson County

Perry Lake (Zones B, C and D), Jefferson County Watch: Veteran’s Lake, Cowley County

Lakes under a warning are not closed. Marinas, lakeside businesses and park camping facilities are open for business. If swim beaches are closed, it will be specifically noted. Drinking water and showers at parks are safe and not affected by algae blooms. Boating and fishing are safe on lakes under a warning, but contact with the water should be avoided. It is safe to eat fish caught during a harmful blue-green algae outbreak, as long as the fish is rinsed with clean water. Only the fillet portion should be consumed, and all other parts should be discarded. Hands should also be washed with clean water after handling fish taken from an affected lake. Zoned lakes may have portions fully open for all recreation even if other portions are under a warning.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

Water contact should be avoided.

Fish may be eaten as long as they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE samples publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, please visit www.kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.