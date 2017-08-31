Missouri lawmaker not resigning over hanging remark

JEFFERSON CITY, mo. (AP) – A Missouri lawmaker says he won’t resign over a Facebook post he wrote saying he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in southwestern Missouri is found and hanged.

Republican Rep. Warren Love told The Associated Press on Thursday that he’s not planning on stepping down.

Love posted on Facebook Wednesday that he hoped whoever put paint on a Springfield Confederate monument is “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.” He’s since apologized.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Thursday said Love should not be in office, and U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is among prominent Democrats calling for Love to resign. The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chairman says he should be ousted.

But Love says he’s received calls of support from some other House Republicans. And while GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson condemned his comment, Richardson didn’t explicitly ask that Love step down.

