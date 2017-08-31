Maine man charged in Kansas shooting death

TESCOTT, Kan. (AP) – A Maine man arrested in California after he was accused of stabbing a person on an Amtrak train has been charged with fatally shooting a Kansas man two weeks earlier.

The Kansas attorney general’s office said in a news release that 34-year-old Robert Colson, of Bucksport, Maine, was charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the death of Matthew Schoshke. County prosecutors have asked the state to prosecute.

Schoshke was killed earlier this month in a rural area about 25 miles northwest of Salina. The Kansas Bureue of Investigation said Kansas authorities went to California last week after Schoshke’s missing pickup was found in Los Angeles. Colson was injured while trying to escape from an Amtrak train after a person was stabbed. He was arrested Saturday in Martinez, California.

