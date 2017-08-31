KSN names veteran journalist Jeff Herndon as Assistant News Director

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has named Kansas native and veteran journalist Jeff Herndon as Assistant News Director, bringing two decades of experience to the leadership of the KSN newsroom.

In addition, beginning September 25, Herndon will serve as the weekday early-evening solo news anchor for the 5 p.m. newscast. He will join the KSN News anchor team of of Stephanie Bergmann and Darren Dedo who will continue to host the weekday evening newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“KSN has talented journalists working very hard every day to provide Kansans with impactful local stories,” said Herndon. “I’m excited to be part of the great enthusiasm that drives KSN as it continues to grow.”

Herndon was born and raised in the Wichita suburb of Haysville and completed his undergraduate studies at Wichita State University. He started in the industry as a part-time sports photographer and then went on to serve as weekend sports anchor and reporter in Topeka before spending 12 years at KAKE-TV, where he anchored weeknight newscasts. After serving as the evening news anchor at Fox 32 in Chicago for four years, he is returning home to Wichita where he will bring his Emmy Award-winning experience to the KSNW newsroom.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to reconnect with my Kansan roots and our outstanding local audiences in my return home to Wichita,” said Herndon. “I look forward to working with the exceptional journalists at KSN News to bring Kansans the most compelling local stories, sports and weather coverage in the market.”

“At KSNW-TV, we remain focused on extending our legacy of local news leadership by delivering the most compelling and informative local reporting that touches the daily lives of our viewers,” stated Steve South, Vice President and General Manager of KSNW-TV. “We are honored to welcome Emmy Award-winning journalist and Kansas native, Jeff Herndon to the KSNW-TV newsroom. With his long-term record of success, commitment to high-quality journalism and deep dedication to his hometown community of Wichita, we are confident in his ability to provide effective leadership and build upon the achievements of our KSN News operations.”

“I am excited for Jeff Herndon to join the KSN Family in his new role as Assistant News Director,” said Rachel Schrag Sommerfeld, News Director. “A Kansan through-and-through, Jeff’s unique combination of large market experience and his intimate understanding of the local Wichita community will help us to share the stories that are important to Kansans.”

Herndon joins the team in mid-September.

