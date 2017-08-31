Kansas secretary of state files 2 new election fraud cases

Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office has filed two new criminal election fraud cases, including one alleging an attempt to vote by a non-citizen.

The three felony counts filed Aug. 17 in Johnson County against Sergio Salgado-Juarez mark the second time Kobach’s office has filed charges alleging that a non-citizen voted since being given the power to prosecute election fraud allegations in 2015.

Most of the other ten cases involved voting in two states. Such double voting is the focus of four felony charges filed the same day in Franklin County against David Haddock. Kobach’s office alleges he voted in Kansas and Colorado in the November election.

Telephone listings for Salgado-Juarez in Olathe and Haddock in Wellsville were disconnected. It wasn’t clear from court records whether they had attorneys.

