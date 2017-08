WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the Big 12 releasing its basketball schedules for the 2017-2018 season, Kansas and Kansas State fans now know when they can catch their teams in action.

The Sunflower Showdown takes place in Lawrence on Saturday, January 13th at 11 a.m. It takes place in Manhattan on Monday, January 29th at 8 p.m.

As for the Shockers, their game at Baylor on Saturday, December 2nd will be televised on ESPNU. Tip-off for the game will be at 1 p.m.