Kansas deploys task forces to Texas

(Photo courtesy Tavis Leake)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As efforts in the southeast shift from rescue to recovery, Kansas deploys several task forces to assist.

Locally, Task Force 5 is made up of first responders from Derby, Hutchinson, Newton, Winfield and Sedgwick County. Wednesday evening, several of the task force members deployed from Park City, picking up other members on their journey south.

They arrived in Hearne, Texas. this morning, awaiting a mission assignment, converging with the other state task forces and ultimately becoming Kansas Task Force 1.

“It’s very important not to be seen as coming in and taking over the operation, but coming in as more of a supportive role,” Sedgwick County Fire captain Brad Broyles said Thursday.

Broyles was one of four men deployed from Sedgwick County Fire. All are certified in scuba and swift water rescue.

Back at home, Sedgwick County Fire Deputy Chief Larry Tangney says the experience in the southeast can ultimately benefit the department by bringing back real life rescue experience.

“It makes us very proud of what we’ve done as far as training, and our people putting forth the effort to go through with this training,” deputy chief Tangney said.

