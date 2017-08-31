Kansas boy’s relatives sue Kansas, Missouri social workers

Published:
Adrian Jones (Courtesy: KSHB)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Relatives of a 7-year-old Kansas boy whose remains were fed to pigs after he was killed by his father and stepmother claim in a lawsuit that social workers in Missouri and the child welfare agency in Kansas did not do enough to protect him.

The lawsuit alleges child welfare workers had several chances to remove Adrian Jones from his home and were aware that he was physically abused for years but did little except document the abuse.

The boy’s remains were found outside a Kansas City, Kansas, home in November 2015.

Adrian’s father, Michael Jones, and stepmother, Heather Jones, are both serving sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years in the boy’s death.

The family is seeking $25 million in damages.

