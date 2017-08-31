Hallmark recalls plush baby stacking toys due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Hallmark is recalling plush baby stacking toys due to a choking hazard. The toys have fabric hats and bows that can detach, posing a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold at stores nationwide and online at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com from June 2016 through July 2017 for about $30.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys and take them away from children. Contact Hallmark at 800-425-5627 to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled toy and for a $40 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

