Gym named after beloved staff member at Greiffenstein-Wells

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An alternative elementary school renamed its gymnasium on Thursday.

With the family of Amos Alford present, the gym at Greiffenstein-Wells was named after him. Alford was one of the school’s favorite staff members.

Alford was a security guard at the school and was known for shooting hoops with the kids during recess. The principal of the school said Alford just had a way about him.

“Amos was that type of person that I think everyone really liked,” said Darrin Ross. “He had a humor about him, he was very serious in nature, he had a lot of lessons to teach us, but he also had a smile to him and he could light up that room.”

Alford was also the assistant basketball coach at East High School. He was 51 years old when he died of a heart attack earlier this year.

