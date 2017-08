WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the road team facing off against a defending state runner-up, you might think that the Garden Plain football team might be worried about their chances against Hesston this Friday.

But the last two times these two teams have played, it’s been the Owls who have come out on top. As Garden Plain gets ready for the 2017 season, they’re excited about this team’s potential, and the chance to make quite the opening statement against a very talented Swathers team.