Garden City teen arrested after attempting to grab officer’s gun

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department arrested a 16-year-old student at Garden City High School.

According to police, school resource officers were asked to assist school personnel with an administrative issue involving the student. The student was upset and agitated. The officer attempted to detain the student and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the student grabbed the officer’s gun and attempted to disarm the officer. Officers were able to gain control, and the student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The student could face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and battery and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s