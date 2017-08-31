Garden City teen arrested after attempting to grab officer’s gun

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department arrested a 16-year-old student at Garden City High School.

According to police, school resource officers were asked to assist school personnel with an administrative issue involving the student. The student was upset and agitated. The officer attempted to detain the student and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the student grabbed the officer’s gun and attempted to disarm the officer. Officers were able to gain control, and the student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The student could face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and battery and assault on a law enforcement officer.

