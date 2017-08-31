Garden City residents donate to Harvey victims

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A trucking company is doing their part to help hurricane victims.

“One of my family members, they had a mandatory evacuation,” said Garden City resident Krystal Urteaga. “They just grabbed their stuff and left. They really don’t have anything.”

Hurricane Harvey’s victims are getting help from across the county, including Garden City.

“I want to support them,” said Urteagam “because that is my home state, and I just want to show them that we appreciate them, and we’re going to be standing right behind them.”

That’s where Buruca Trucking Services comes in.

“We have an empty trailer,” said Ana Buruca, “and we have a truck, and we thought we could drive it over to Houston with some stuff.”

They’ll be collecting supplies at Buruca Trucking Services until Friday night. They’re coordinating with a church in Houston, which will hold the donations that local shelters say they need.

“They want diapers for babies and for adults as well,” said Buruca, “and they’re looking for toiletries, so that’s what we’re trying to collect, and to avoid clothing because it’s bulky and it takes up a lot of room.”

They’re also looking for bottled water, baby food, and blankets. They say people from as far as Dodge City have been bringing donations.

“A lot of people have been coming,” said Buruca, who also has family in Houston, “and it’s awesome to see the community come together to do this.”

It’s a kindness that means the world to those trying to help their families.

“Seeing them come help them, oh it’s just–I don’t even know what to tell you,” said Urteaga, “It touches my heart a lot.”

Officials stress that the one thing they don’t need right now is people driving down to Texas with supplies themselves.

Like the group in Garden City, make sure you donate to an organization that is coordinating with relief officials in the affected area.