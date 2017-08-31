Drunk driver crashes into North Carolina school bus

MT. AIRY, N.C. (NBC) – Dashcam video shows just how much worse things could have been when a suspected DWI driver hit a school bus carrying 21 students Tuesday.

In the video, a red pickup truck veer into oncoming traffic and into the school bus. The near head-on collision throws the hood off the bus. Police said the truck then rolled and burst into flames.

The bus driver said the kids, between kindergarten and 5th grade, remained calm and followed him off the bus and stayed on a small hill until emergency crews arrived.

The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with driving left of center and DWI. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said he took a breathalyzer test at the scene and blew a .11.

