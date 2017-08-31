Cornell McNeal, suspect in brutal murder, was in court Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of raping a woman and setting her on fire in 2014 was in court Thursday.

Cornell McNeal is charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape for the death of Leticia Davis.

Thursday’s hearing was to resolve the 35 pre-trial motions filed by the defense. During the hearing, McNeal got up and tried to leave the courtroom. He was stopped by a bailiff.

After a recess, McNeal chose not to return to the courtroom but then changed his mind later on. District Attorney Marc Bennett addressed the length of the case and how it is still not resolved nearly three years after the crime happened.

“We were off topic for a very long time having his competency assessed and that’s what caused the delays but that’s how this goes but delays don’t have any effect on things,” said Bennett. “They take a little longer but we’re making progress.”

McNeal is scheduled to be back in court in October.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.