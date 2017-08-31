Cornell McNeal, suspect in brutal murder, was in court Thursday

By Published:
Cornell McNeal (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of raping a woman and setting her on fire in 2014 was in court Thursday.

Cornell McNeal is charged with capital murder, first-degree murder and rape for the death of Leticia Davis.

Thursday’s hearing was to resolve the 35 pre-trial motions filed by the defense. During the hearing, McNeal got up and tried to leave the courtroom. He was stopped by a bailiff.

After a recess, McNeal chose not to return to the courtroom but then changed his mind later on. District Attorney Marc Bennett  addressed the length of the case and how it is still not resolved nearly three years after the crime happened.

“We were off topic for a very long time having his competency assessed and that’s what caused the delays but that’s how this goes but delays don’t have any effect on things,” said Bennett. “They take a little longer but we’re making progress.”

McNeal is scheduled to be back in court in October.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s