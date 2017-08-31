Bishop Carroll, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, and Hutchinson football all winners

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s always a classic when Bishop Carroll and Wichita Northwest face off, and 2017 proved to be no different. Bishop Carroll didn’t lead until there were 15 seconds left in the game, but they came away with the wild 40-35 win to make Dusty Trail’s coaching debut a happy one.

Elsewhere, Kapaun Mt. Carmel made an impressive statement in their season opener, beating Southeast 57-6. And Hutchinson decided to go for two against Olathe East with a minute to go, and it paid off as the Salthawks won their first game of the year 22-21.

