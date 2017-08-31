3.4 magnitude earthquake centered near Cheney

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Some south central Kansas residents woke up to shaking early Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Cheney. It happened around 2:21 a.m.

Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0 and that earthquakes of magnitudes 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest that are felt by humans.

