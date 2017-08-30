WSU police officer dances at student inclusivity event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One WSU police officer joined in on the fun during Wichita State’s Cut H8 event last Friday.

Officer Brandon Dorion did the wobble with a group of students who were dancing at the event that supported inclusion. Officer Dorion said he wants to have positive interactions with the students on campus.

“I think it kinda brings out that personal connection with the students. Saying hey you know this is a police officer but he’s joining us on our level. He’s wanting us to have a good time and that’s what it’s all about for me especially,” said Dorion. “It’s all for the students here.”

Officer Dorion said he learned to dance while attending various other events on WSU’s campus.

