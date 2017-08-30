Video: Navy helicopter rescues Harvey victims

BEAUMONT, Texas (NBC) – Tropical Storm Harvey continues lashing out at the Gulf Coast today.

Residents of Beaumont, Texas are scrambling to escape rising floodwaters.

This video from inside a U.S. Navy helicopter shows the dramatic rescue of several people, including children, stranded in Beaumont.

You can see their fear and relief as rescuers safely place them inside the helicopter.

Hundreds of residents have also been forced to flee to local shelters.

At least two people are confirmed dead in the city.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames has warned that once the water recedes, they are likely to see “some more horrible situations.”