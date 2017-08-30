Video: Navy helicopter rescues Harvey victims

By Published: Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (NBC) – Tropical Storm Harvey continues lashing out at the Gulf Coast today.

Residents of Beaumont, Texas are scrambling to escape rising floodwaters.

This video from inside a U.S. Navy helicopter shows the dramatic rescue of several people, including children, stranded in Beaumont.

You can see their fear and relief as rescuers safely place them inside the helicopter.

Hundreds of residents have also been forced to flee to local shelters.

At least two people are confirmed dead in the city.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames has warned that once the water recedes, they are likely to see “some more horrible situations.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s