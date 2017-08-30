Thanks to Harvey gas prices hit $2.49 in Wichita

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gas prices climbed Wednesday afternoon in Wichita thanks to Harvey.

Prices were at $2.29 a gallon but jumped to $2.49 a gallon at area Dillons stores and QuikTrip stations.

Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast, including Motiva Enterprises the biggest in the nation, have temporarily shut down as Harvey pounded the region with torrential rain and high winds.

Even before the Harvey made landfall late Friday, dozens of oil and gas platforms had been evacuated.

Experts predicted gas rising anywhere from 5 cents to 25 cents per gallon.

