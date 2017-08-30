Teen with special needs rides trike again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ellis Wild, who’s autistic, rode his custom trike Tuesday. The trike was stolen earlier this month.

When it was returned, the family noticed it was missing several key features.

Air Capital AMBUCS members took the trike and made it like new again in a matter of days.

Ambucs aims to create mobility for independence for people with disabilities.

“Our service committee member took the trike and was able to get it as new as possible in as short of time as possible, very proud of him and the service committee for doing that,” said Jeffrey Harris, Air Capital AMBUCS.

AMBUCS said they had plans to buy Ellis a new trike, but they didn’t have to do that because his old one was found and could be fixed.

