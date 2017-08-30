Powerball scams hit social media

WWLP-TV Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are warning social media users about fake accounts being created under Powerball winner Mavis Wanczyk’s name.

The fake accounts appear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram telling people to follow Wanczyk in exchange for money.

Officer Mike Wilk says social media users should stay clear of hoax accounts, as their personal information could be compromised.

Wilk said that his biggest worry is people falling for these schemes and giving out their personal bank information.

“Quite a few accounts under the police department instagram that we followed, have actually been deleted hours later,” said Wilk. “It would be very suspicious to me that someone who just won a lot of money would be that willing quickly to give away their money, so just stay away from them.”

If you sense that you have become part of this scheme, notify the social media account you are using and police right away.

