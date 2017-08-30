Police need help locating Gordmans burglary suspect

Related Coverage Shots fired during west Wichita Gordmans robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help identifying the suspect in a burglary at Gordmans.

It happened at the store located in the 7000 block of West Central on Monday. It is the second time Gordmans has been victimized in the past few weeks.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

