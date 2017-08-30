Parents plead guilty to multiple charges of child abuse of adopted children

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder, James and Paige Nachtigal both entered guilty pleas on counts of child abuse Friday afternoon.

James Nachtigal plead guilty to three counts of abuse of a child. Paige plead guilty to two counts of abuse of a child. An evidentiary sentencing hearing has been set for December 21 at 9:00 a.m.

The pleas stem from multiple charges of child abuse and aggravated battery of three of their adoptive children. Former Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said two of the children were malnourished and had broken bones.

After conducting an interview with the children, North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan said the children were punished whenever they “sinned.” He said their parents considered the children had sinned when they did not do their homework or compliment their mother’s cooking.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.