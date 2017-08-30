Mel Hambelton holds rally for fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is hard to believe, but football kick-off is just days away for high school football.

On Tuesday, Mel Hambelton Ford held its seventh annual tailgate party. Athletes, cheerleaders, and band members from more than a dozen area schools were recognized.

Mel Hambelton Ford officials hold this party every year to give back to the community.

“We have over 17 high schools represented from Wichita and area schools around. Some have traveled as far away as Buhler, Kansas,” Lisa Hambelton, Mel Hambelton Ford owner.

“We just want to give back to the schools to help these kids have a great school year but most importantly have a lot of fun out here at Mel Hambelton Ford,” said Phil Nightingale, GM.

Prizes were handed out, some athletes were given preseason honors, and schools were awarded money during the rally.

