KBI: Over 40 arrests made in western Kansas narcotics operation

By Published: Updated:
KBI (KSN photo)

WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office announced numerous arrests following an over two month investigation into narcotics distribution focused on several northwest Kansas counties, and along the Colorado border.

The majority of the arrests occurred Monday through today after two months of coordination and planning by the KBI, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 41 arrests were made for suspected crimes including distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, multiple weapons violations and several other drug related crimes.

The arrests occurred in the Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Ellis, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace, and in the Colorado counties of Cheyenne and Kit Carson. Additional arrests are expected.

The majority of the subjects arrested are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the Wallace County District Court.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s