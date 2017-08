WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Wildcats are a consensus top-20 team, and a Big 12 title contender. But that doesn’t mean the team is satisfied.

Some Wildcats feel like their ranking has been called into question a little bit, and they’re ready to show the rest of the college football world that Kansas State is one of the most talented teams in the country. The Wildcats open up their season Saturday against Central Arkansas at 6:10 p.m.