WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a close race for our first Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. But in the end, Garden Plain vs. Hesston pulled away from Derby vs. Eisenhower in the final 24 hours to finish with over 53 percent of the vote and win the Game of the Week honors.

The Hesston and Garden Plain cheerleaders both shared their thoughts on the upcoming matchup, and be sure to tune into KSN News the rest of the week for complete coverage of this game and a whole lot more!