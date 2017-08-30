Former Marion officer speaks out after certification revoked

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Marion police officer is speaking out one day after KSN outlined a decision from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training to revoke his certification as a law enforcement officer.

There are questions circulating as to why Michael Stone worked for four different law enforcement agencies over two decades, when a past domestic violence conviction prohibited him from carrying a gun.

Michael Stone, however, claims he has been transparent about his past with the agencies he’s worked with.

Looking for a job, Stone applied to work at El Dorado Correctional Facility in 1997.

“I didn’t even want to be a corrections officer, I didn’t want to be a cop,” explained Stone. “I just wanted a job.”

Stone said he was still haunted by a domestic violence conviction two years earlier in California and he contacted California to tell them that the job would require him to carry a firearm.

That conversation is documented in a report sent to KSN.

“I asked for what cleared this situation, what wiped my table clean and this was their answer…I said ‘so I’m good?’”, said Stone. “Yeah.”

Stone has paperwork from Kern County Court in California showing the dismissal and withdrawal of his domestic violence guilty plea.

“Everywhere I went, ‘hey, by the way this is probably going to pop up,’ and I would give them a copy,” explained Stone.

Stone claims the El Dorado Correctional Facility, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department and Marion Police Department believed this paperwork cleared Stone to carry a gun.

Kansas law states otherwise and the CPOST report says the past conviction means he failed to meet the minimum standards of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act.

“Why would I put myself through this for twenty years if I’d known it would come to this,” asked Stone. “This is my luggage, my baggage, right, wrong or indifferent I own it. I’m not going to run from it.”

Stone is also refusing to fight the law that brought his career to a close. He claims there was never a point to trying to dodge background checks because he said he’s been upfront when applying for jobs.

“What I won’t accept responsibility for is that I hid it,” said Stone. “I did my part. It’s in a court document that I did my part.”

Questions still remain. What did each of the law enforcement agencies know about his past, and when did they know it?

KSN will continue to reach out to each of the law enforcement agencies involved with Stone’s employment to ask those very questions.