Department of Children and Families offers some raises

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families is offering some workers a raise – if they give up the right to appeal disciplinary decisions.

DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said the agency has offered 118 classified workers a 2.5 percent pay raise. Another 598 classified and unclassified employees would get the same offer if the Department of Administration approves. Gilmore says of the 118 who were offered the raise, 49 accepted and 69 declined.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the offer comes after some state workers didn’t receive a pay increase approved this spring by the Legislature.

Robert Choromanski, executive director of the state employees union, says the offer would make it easier for the state to fire employees. Employees who keep their classified status can appeal firings, demotions or suspensions.

