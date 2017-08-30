Area firefighters form task force, deploy to Texas

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A number of water rescue teams and support staff are being deployed to Texas Wednesday in a joint effort coordinated by the State Fire Marshal through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

Due to catastrophic flooding in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, crews from across the state of Kansas will form a task force that will be deployed to the affected areas of Texas until September 5.

“I’m proud that Sedgwick County is able to participate in the response and rescue efforts in Texas,” said County Manager Mike Scholes. “It is our responsibility to help our neighbors in times of need.”

Four firefighters from Sedgwick County along with fire department personnel from Hutchinson, Salina, Mission Township, Manhattan, Olathe, Chanute, Neodesha, Parsons, Pittsburg and Sedgwick County Sheriff Office will conduct search, rescue and recovery in Texas communities.

They will search for people who may be injured or in need of medical attention. They will provide basic life support and assist with the rescue efforts as necessary.

