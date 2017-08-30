Area firefighters form task force, deploy to Texas

By Published:
Vehicles drive through floodwaters in the aftermath of Harvey, in Friendswood, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that "the worst is not over" for southeastern Texas as widespread flooding continues. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A number of water rescue teams and support staff are being deployed to Texas Wednesday in a joint effort coordinated by the State Fire Marshal through the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

Due to catastrophic flooding in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, crews from across the state of Kansas will form a task force that will be deployed to the affected areas of Texas until September 5.

“I’m proud that Sedgwick County is able to participate in the response and rescue efforts in Texas,” said County Manager Mike Scholes. “It is our responsibility to help our neighbors in times of need.”

Four firefighters from Sedgwick County along with fire department personnel from Hutchinson, Salina, Mission Township, Manhattan, Olathe, Chanute, Neodesha, Parsons, Pittsburg and Sedgwick County Sheriff Office will conduct search, rescue and recovery in Texas communities.

They will search for people who may be injured or in need of medical attention. They will provide basic life support and assist with the rescue efforts as necessary.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s