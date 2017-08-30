2 arrested in Reno Co. for aggravated robbery at Hutchinson Dillons

Related Coverage PD: Dillons employee pepper sprayed in face for saying hello

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people have been arrested in Reno County for the aggravated robbery of a Dillons store June 20 and for inflicting bodily harm on a store employee.

Skylar Allen Seals and Stacey Marbut McZegle have been charged with aggravated robbery. The two were pushing a cart out of Dillons with $700 worth of merchandise in it when a store employee, who has cerebral palsy, approached them to say hi. The man and woman pepper sprayed the employee and then ran out of the store with the merchandise.

They are booked in the Reno County Correctional Facility and are each being held on $25,000 bond.

Seals is also being charged with a probation violation.

